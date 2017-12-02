Bereaved woman wins holiday of a lifetime thanks to Banbury car dealership

A woman will be able to enjoy her deceased mother's favourite holiday destination thanks to a car dealership in Banbury.

Shirley Warrington will be spending the £3,000 in holiday vouchers she won at Bristol Street Motors Banbury Peugeot's casino night on a trip to the US with her husband Brian.

The couple, from Mickleton near Chipping Campden, will visit Las Vegas as it was a favourite of Shirley's mother who died last year.

“Last year we didn't have our annual holiday, as my mum was ill and I wanted to be involved in her care," she said.

"My mum always raved about Las Vegas and thanks to Bristol Street Motors, I’m going to be able to see what she loved about it so much and I’ll be doing it in style.

"Not only will this be an amazing holiday experience, but it will be one with so much meaning.”

After purchasing a Peugeot 108 at a casino event held at the Banbury Peugeot dealership, Shirley was entered into a draw with the holiday vouchers as the top prize, coincidentally on her mother's birthday.

For every new car sold at the event, customers were invited to spin the roulette wheel for a chance to win a series of prizes, including afternoon tea for two, pressure washers and an overnight stay at a luxury hotel.

Dealership general manager Stephen Craig added: “Our casino event was a huge success and a different, fun way to thank customers for choosing us, as the place to purchase their new car.

"We’re delighted to give Shirley her dream holiday, especially as it has such a heart-warming story behind it.

"We hope that she and her husband have an amazing time!”