The Bentley Owners Club HQ in Wroxton's Apollo Park

Bentley owners celebrate 100 years of the Marque

The Bentley Owners Club in Wroxton was one of the stop offs on the UK long tour by Bentley owners celebrating the day the first Bentley car pulled out of New Street Mews, London, in July 1919.

Well over a dozen Bentley cars, from those made in 1925 to the present day, took a well earned break from their UK tour for coffee and refreshments at the Bentley Owners Club in Apollo Park Wroxton. Not only did the vehicles encompass almost the entire 100 year history of the brand some had come from as far as Florida and Switzerland to be involved.

A GTC in black and white

A GTC in black and white
A Bentley interior from a GTC model

A Bentley interior from a GTC model
A late 1920 model

A late 1920 model
Peter Heydon came from Florida with his rare Bentley Brookland's. One of only 500 made and 310 sold

Peter Heydon came from Florida with his rare Bentley Brookland's. One of only 500 made and 310 sold
