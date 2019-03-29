Bentley owners celebrate 100 years of the Marque

Well over a dozen Bentley cars, from those made in 1925 to the present day, took a well earned break from their UK tour for coffee and refreshments at the Bentley Owners Club in Apollo Park Wroxton. Not only did the vehicles encompass almost the entire 100 year history of the brand some had come from as far as Florida and Switzerland to be involved.

A GTC in black and white

A Bentley interior from a GTC model

A late 1920 model

Peter Heydon came from Florida with his rare Bentley Brookland's. One of only 500 made and 310 sold

