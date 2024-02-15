Ben Cox Races For Oldfield Motorsport

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Banbury born racing driver Ben Cox has been competing in the United Formula Ford Championship for the last 2 seasons with highlights such as a stunning first race battle for 3rd place, or the double podium in a flooded Snetterton the following year. This year its going to be different, with Ben competing for Oldfield Motorsport who are a strong front running team.

Ben’s statement on his social medias said: “I am delighted to announce that for 2024 I will be competing with Oldfield Motorsport in the United Formula Ford Championship.

"Last season, they were in the main mix amongst the front runners, as well as being last seasons United Formula Ford winners. I am excited for this opportunity and to prove what I’m capable of once again!

"As I depart from Souley Motorsport, I would like to say thank you to Brian, George, Sam, John et al for all the effort time and support over the last 2 seasons. 2024 lets rock and roll!”