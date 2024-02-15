News you can trust since 1838
Ben Cox Races For Oldfield Motorsport

Banbury born racing driver Ben Cox has been competing in the United Formula Ford Championship for the last 2 seasons with a number of highlights. This year its going to be different, with Ben competing for Oldfield Motorsport who are a strong front running team.
By Ben CoxContributor
Published 15th Feb 2024, 22:55 GMT
Banbury born racing driver Ben Cox has been competing in the United Formula Ford Championship for the last 2 seasons with highlights such as a stunning first race battle for 3rd place, or the double podium in a flooded Snetterton the following year. This year its going to be different, with Ben competing for Oldfield Motorsport who are a strong front running team.

Ben’s statement on his social medias said: “I am delighted to announce that for 2024 I will be competing with Oldfield Motorsport in the United Formula Ford Championship.

"Last season, they were in the main mix amongst the front runners, as well as being last seasons United Formula Ford winners. I am excited for this opportunity and to prove what I’m capable of once again!

Ben's first podium in June 2023Ben's first podium in June 2023
Ben's first podium in June 2023

"As I depart from Souley Motorsport, I would like to say thank you to Brian, George, Sam, John et al for all the effort time and support over the last 2 seasons. 2024 lets rock and roll!”

If you wish to visit/support/watch/sponsor Ben in his racing then you can check out our website for more information www.cox.racing.co.uk

