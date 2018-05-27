Beloved pet inspires Triathlon marathon

For one competitor the Banbury Triathlon was merely a step on an otherwise longer journey.

Daisy Ledger has vowed to run not one but 11 triathlons for charity after the death of a much beloved family member.

Daisy said: “After losing my dog to canine cancer last year, I became aware of how little research and how few treatments there were available for this disease.

“When Moose, our family’s beloved Labrador, was diagnosed, we only had two weeks until we had to say our goodbyes. This has driven my passion to raise awareness about this disease.

She added: “So, in honour of Moose, I am undertaking the challenge of completing 11 Triathlons, to represent the 11 years of Moose’s life.”

The organisers of Banbury Triathlon waived Daisy’s registration fee to compete in the events sprint triathlon which consists of a 750 metre swim, followed by a 20km bike ride and a 5km run.

After the triathlon, which was Daisy’s fifth, she said: “It was good. It got a bit warm towards the end. I really enjoyed the swim that was the first time I had been in a 50m pool, the cycling was beautiful, I was taking in the scenery rather than racing.”

Daisy has six more triathlons to go and began the Banbury race with kinesiology taping on both her calfs.

She said: “I’m falling apart. I had a race yesterday and then last weekend I had two in a row as well.

I have a bit of a break as the next one is Blenheim at the start of June then I have one every week in June.

“It was the double ones that tore me apart but I’m not doing it for me.”

Daisy has raised just over £1,000 of her £1,500 target for the Animal Health Trust and you can still sponsor her and track her progress via her JustGiving page.