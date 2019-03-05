Beautiful, snowy Blenheim filmed from the air

A rare opportunity for drone filming has allowed Blenheim Palace to show off its exquisite stately home from the air

A specialist insurance company's aerial inspection of the palace to trial a risk survey has resulted in some stunning footage - a breathtaking view of the palace and its Capability Brown grounds.

Drone flights are strictly controlled by the estate with only a handful of flights permitted annually. A Blenheim Permit to Fly and Civil Aviation Authority notification and permission is needed before any flight can take place.

Richard Bowden, Historic Buildings and Conservation Surveyor for Blenheim said: “Blenheim are working with partners to expand the use of technology to aid with the preservation and maintenance of the Palace.

"Ecclesiastical Insurance is trialling the use of drones in risk management and the possible use for maintenance inspection and monitoring. Fortunately, Blenheim has good roof access to most areas, but this footage will help with the specific areas that are infrequently accessed by high level rope access teams.”

Mark Matthews, risk management director at Ecclesiastical said: “Heritage structures present unique access and maintenance challenges. The use of drone technology gives us access to high quality imagery and very accurate data, which would be near impossible to obtain via traditional surveying methods. We can then apply our own knowledge and expertise to the results to assess the risks and provide specialist advice on how to manage these.”