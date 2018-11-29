BBC Panorama investigation into Chipping Norton football club woes

Chipping Norton Town Football Club will feature in a BBC Panorama show on Monday (December 3).

The programme will look into how the club was controversially left without a home in the town and how Chippy’s story links to others around the country.

Adam Hunt, from the club, said he is looking forward to seeing the show after filming earlier this year and what comes from it.

The club has been playing at Enstone Football Club for the past few seasons since their home on Walterbush Road was ‘temporarily’ shut to allow house-building.

The pitch was kept and a new clubhouse was built but after disagreements with a third party, the building was not handed over to the club and a nursery moved in instead.

Ripped Off? Join the Club is on BBC1 at 8.30pm.