Baring almost all for Katharine House

An eclectic group of Brackley women have come together to bare almost all for a Calendar Girls inspired calendar to raise money for Katharine House Hospice.

The calendar was the brainchild of mobile hairdresser Carley Ashely and includes prominent Brackley women from landladies and cafe owners to care workers and Carley’s own mother.

Carley said: “My grandad was in Katharine House and my great Nan was there so I thought I would like to raise money for the local hospice.

“I’ve always wanted to do something for cancer, I’ve done the Race for Life but doing charity work can be stressful so I wanted to make it fun.

“In 2017 celebrities on TV did the full monte , the men did their version then the women did theirs and I cried my eyes out and thought I could do that. My mum said why don’t you do a calendar.”

The twelve tasteful but slightly cheeky seasonal pictures took little in the way of persuasion and the entire process was underlined by a sense of fun.

Carley said: “Everyone was amazing everyone was willing, they said ‘it’s for charity I’ll do it.’ When we did mine and my mum’s photo’s we did it in August and it was 33 degrees. I’m wearing a Santa hat, and I was sweating.

“I saved an Easter egg in April and my mum was holding it and it was melting in her hands.”

Reaction to the calendar has been very positive and sales have raised over £1000 which Carley presented to hospice last week.

Mandy Bray, community and event fundraiser at the hospice said: “We’re really trying to get the next generation of fundraisers in. So we have a lot of challenge events pencilled in like skydives and wing walks, things that will get people excited about fundraising.

“Seeing this calendar is such a great example.

“You don’t have to go out and have a tea party or do a fun run, it’s brilliant.”

Calendars are still available in the Brackley KHH store for the discounted price of £10.