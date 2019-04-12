Banburyshire villages speed camera system an effective deterrent

North Oxfordshire villages have taken the problem of speeding vehicles into their own hands.

The Hornton Speed Watch project began in 2018 after highways bosses refused to pay for traffic calming.

Villagers, fed up with cars whizzing through their narrow streets, got together with Swalcliffe, Tadmarton and Broughton – all suffering similar problems – to buy new equipment to record offending motorists.

“The equipment is approved by the police. It cost £2,000 plus VAT which was shared and paid out of our precept,” said Hornton coordinator Tim Hewlett.

“Each village has the camera for a week. Hornton is partially self-regulating with narrow roads but the other villages have main roads running through the middle and consequently even more culprits than we have.

“We have support from community police support officers. We submit offenders’ details – time, place, registration number – to the police who write to them.”

Those who are caught again may receive a visit from officers.

“It’s early days, but Broughton recorded over 120 vehicles exceeding 35 mph in their 30 mph limit during their week.

“The equipment is currently with Tadmarton and will then return to Hornton,” said Mr Hewlett.

The camera, mounted on a tripod, will record the speed of approaching cars up to 100 metres away and relay the data to a tablet which is hand-held and connected by wifi to the camera.

If any other villages would like to trial the equipment or possibly join the scheme email Mr Hewlett at tim@ freershouse.plus.com