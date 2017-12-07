Banburyshire’s favourite Christmas pastime returns

Cherwell District Council’s ‘Rate My Taxi’ initiative returns putting passengers in the driving seat.

The app and web based initiative allows people to rate their journey by answering five simple questions by scanning a QR code with their mobile phone displayed inside the taxi.

Everyone from party revellers to late night workers are being asked to ‘Plate and Rate’ their taxi when they get into a cab.

Alternatively, you can play along at home by completing a Survey Monkey questionnaire.

The aim is for residents to feel confident with the taxis licensed by the council, and help the council to keep the safest drivers on the street, so both operators and customers are being encouraged to take part.

The results from the survey will be published each month and after twelve months the top six rated licensed taxis will be awarded with a certificate of excellence.

The initiative will also ensure taxi customers can quickly tell if the cab they get into has been licenced by the council.

Cherwell District Council’s lead member for public protection, Cllr Kieron Mallon, said: “At this time of year it’s easy to be complacent when it comes to getting around, but it’s so important to make these quick checks before getting into a taxi.

“Just think ‘Plate and Rate’ – check the plate to make sure we have licensed them, and then check to see they have the ‘Rate My Taxi’ QR code displayed inside.

“Those two simple checks will give you and your loved ones much greater peace of mind when it comes to getting about this festive season, so I would encourage everyone to take the time to do so.”

For more information on ‘Rate My Taxi’ click here.