Banburyshire pothole of the week – can you beat it?

Readers continue to report monster potholes to the Banbury Guardian in the wake of our front page story last Thursday highlighting the appalling state of the roads in the town and surrounding areas.

This week’s Pothole of the Week is in Middleton Road, parallel with the Pepperpot pub.

The crater was reported to us by a reader on our Banbury Guardian Facebook page. Readers have called for roads to be fully resurfaced because of rapid disintegration of repairs.

Oxfordshire County Council’s policy is to patch potholes one by one, using eight teams across the county on a £1.6m annual budget.

Readers can register potholes with the county council highways department at fixmystreet.oxfordshire.gov.uk.

n You can report your contenders for pothole of the week to us on our Facebook page or email the newsdesk at editorial@banburyguardian.co.uk