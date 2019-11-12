Banbury's tots show their respect

Banbury School Day Nursery decorated their outside play area

The baby room made hand printed poppies, the two and three year old room made poppies out of cellophane and buttons and the preschool room did some poppy colourings.

Teachers at the Ruskin Road nursery took the opportunity to explain to the children what Remembrance Day is all about and to share their poppies from home.

The preschool room also held a two minute silence and all pupils were proud to see their poppies outside.

Hand prints from the baby room

Colourings from the pre school