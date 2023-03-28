Banbury’s Dogs for Good receives £2,000 donation to continue partnership with learning disability charity Style Acre

Banbury’s Dogs for Good training centre is celebrating after receiving £2,000 to continue its partnership with a learning disabilities and autism charity Style Acre.

Dogs for Good training in action

The two companies are currently working together to deliver a 55,000 sq ft development on Buckingham Road Industrial Estate in Brackley.

And the money – donated by property developer Chancerygate and construction contractor Bailey Construction - will allow Dogs for Good to continue to deliver animal-assisted therapy for those using Style Acre’s person-centred services at the SABRe community hub in Banbury.

Benefits of the charity’s animal-assisted therapy for people with learning disabilities and autism include improvements in the physical, social, emotional and cognitive behaviours.

Commenting on the donation, Dog’s for Good’s corporate partnerships manager, Cathryn Simpson, said: “We were thrilled when we were offered this great donation. It will help us continue to provide assistance to Style Acre’s service users at SABRe and improve their confidence and social interaction skills.”