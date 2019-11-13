Banbury's Christmas card winners selected

Competition winners Emily (left) and Charlotte hold their winning designs and Christmas Teddies presented to them by mayor John Colegrave

Emily Barker-Fox, aged seven, and six-year-old Charlotte Atherton will join town mayor John Colegrave at the always-popular Christmas Lights Festival on

Sunday, November 24 to press the button that switches on the town’s seasonal decorations.

The competition was divided into two categories – for youngsters aged six and under and for seven to 11-year-olds and they were tasked with creating a Christmas card with a Banbury theme.

Charlotte's design featured Banbury Cross while Emily's chose the Dancing Duck narrowboat moored at Tooley’s Boatyard.

Emily’s design will adorn the front of the card with Charlotte’s design on the back. The card will be printed and sent as Christmas greetings by Cllr Colegrave to civic dignitaries throughout Oxfordshire and neighbouring counties.

Cllr Colegrave said: “The entries in this seasonal competition were of a very high standard and it was difficult to choose the winners from the dozens of excellent pictures.

“Switching on the Christmas lights is quite special and Emily and Charlotte will be following in the footsteps of TV stars and local celebrities who have performed the switch-on in years gone by.”

Emily said: “The competition was fun and I’m pleased to be a winner.”

Charlotte added: “I’m looking forward to the switch-on. I hope the weather is nice.”

The lights festival will include a Christmas market in Market Place, a funfair in Bridge Street, Santa’s Grotto, face painting, dance displays, choirs, pantomime performances, stage entertainment, and a firework display.