Banbury XR group address the Rotary before London protest

A member of the Banbury Extinction Rebellion group gave a presentation to Banbury Rotary Club last week before the group headed to London for a series of climate change protests.

Jane Rogers spoke with Rotarians on Friday, October 4, talking about the effects of climate change and more about the organisation and its goals.

Rotarian Nigel Deakin, Jane Rogers and Rotary President Surinder Dhesi

The Banbury Extinction Rebellion group was formed in October last year and aims to highlight the negative impact that humans have on the environment.

For the next two weeks Extinction Rebellion groups from across the UK will attempt to shut down the capital to force Governments to tell the truth about the human impact to the environment and take action now to reduce emissions, stop burning of fossil fuel and tackle biodiversity loss.

The group want to see the UK a carbon neutral country by 2025.

Banbury XR head to London

Thousands are expected to join the demonstrations