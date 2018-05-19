Banbury wig maker and celebrity hairdresser join forces

A celebrity hairdresser and one of Banbury longest running companies have teamed up to provide poorly children a new look they can be proud of.

Banbury Postiche and hairdresser to the stars, Andrew Barton, have joined forces with the Little Princess Trust to provide bespoke natural wigs for children who have suffered hair loss due to medical conditions or treatment.

Banbury Postiche, now located in Apollo Park, just outside Drayton, has 90 years of wig making expertise and is the oldest maker and suppliers of wigs in the UK.

Mr Barton, who hails from Barnsley, has built a hair dressing empire during his 30 years in the business and his London salon is frequented by stars of stage and screen. Together they make an impressive pair.

Nick Allen, sales director at Banbury Postiche, said: “We’ve hooked up with Andrew and the Little Princess Trust to be able to deliver the service to the patient. If there is anyone in the local area then they can come here.

“It’s a bespoke service and it’s whatever the children want really. It is unique that we can do that on site.”

Andrew added: “It’s pretty much unique in the UK. Wig making is a dying craft and it’s incredible that’s happening right here in Banbury as a British skill set.”

The style of the wig is critical for children as it has to be a style that suits them and they are confident they can live with for their four to six month life.

Andrew said: “There are challenges to it. You use specialist techniques with the blade, the scissors to create the type of texture and finish you want plus the wig will only be suitable for an ‘X’ amount of time for a child.”

Joining the pair at the wig makers headquarters were charity manager, Monica Glass and co-founder of the Little Princess Trust, Wendy Tarplee-Morris.

Mrs Tarplee-Morris said: “We accept hair donations and we make our own range of wigs but we rely on stylists and wig fitters up and down the country to supply and fit wigs for children.

“Banbury is one of the suppliers that we use and our aim is to make sure children don’t have to travel. It gives more choice with less hassle.”