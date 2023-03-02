Banbury welcomes new volunteer-led support cafe for bereaved

Volunteers in Banbury have launched the ‘Good Grief Pop-Up Cafe’ to offer bereavement support.

A new pop-up cafe to support people experiencing bereavement has opened in Banbury.

The cafe will be run by volunteers from The Good Grief Trust, which is a national support group run by bereaved volunteers, for people who have been bereaved themselves.

Nationally, the pop-up cafes were launched in 2019 to offer a friendly, informal place in the community for people experiencing bereavement to pop along and find others who may have been through a similar experience.

The aim of the cafe is to help people who feel isolated and alone in their grief make vital new connections and find good friendships in their local area over a friendly chat and a cup of tea.

The group in Banbury meets on the first Saturday of every month in the Dupuis Centre on Dashwood Road, Banbury, between 10am -12 noon, starting March 4.