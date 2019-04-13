Banbury Waitrose green tokens donation ‘will make a real difference’ to Samaritans

Banbury and District Samaritans were recently beneficiaries of the Waitrose Community Matters scheme, where shoppers are encouraged to put their green tokens towards supporting a local charity.

They were presented with a cheque for £424 by Gary Kerby from the Banbury store.

Emma Walker and Gary Kerby from Waitrose in Banbury present a cheque for ?424 to Banbury and District Samaritans director Will Adams NNL-191004-100739001

Samaritans group director Will Adams said: “We were so pleased that we were nominated to be part of this scheme, as we are a local charity funded entirely by donations.

“This money will make a real difference to our ability to be there for our callers, night and day.”