Banbury volunteer praised by Barnardo's for community work

A teenage volunteer from Banbury has been praised by national children’s charity Barnardo's for the support he has given to children and young people with disabilities.

Flynn Donald volunteers with Barnardo’s community short breaks service in Oxfordshire which provides holiday playschemes, after school clubs and residential care for children with disabilities.

The charity is highlighting the importance of local support following National Volunteers’ Week earlier this month, with the 18-year-old among those who make such a difference.

Barnardo’s volunteer coordinator in Oxfordshire, Wendy Foster, said: “It is very difficult to single out any of our volunteers as they are all fantastic and we truly do not know what we would do without them.

"However, Flynn has really made an impression on the children and they truly value his company, asking after him when he is not volunteering with them.

"He is enthusiastic, fun and I have really seen a change in Flynn since he started volunteering. He is a great asset to Barnardo’s.”

Across the south east and Anglia, 460 people offered a combined total of more than 23,842 voluntary hours last year.

However, despite this immense generosity displayed by Flynn and others, the charity still needs more support to transform the lives of the UK’s most vulnerable children.

Flynn really enjoys his role in Barnardo’s and supporting children and young people with disabilities.

“There is so much you can gain from volunteering. I have learnt lots of new skills which will help me in the future and it has made me think about the type of career I would like to pursue," he said.

For further information about volunteering at Barnardo’s services in Oxfordshire, contact Wendy Foster on wendy.foster@barnardos.org.uk or call 07834774809.