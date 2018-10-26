Banbury vets sign on to cat charity’s neuter promotion

Three Banbury vets have signed up to provide female kitten and cat neutering services for just £10 as part of the Cherwell Cats Protection campaign.

Cat owners living in the Cherwell catchment areas, OX5, OX15, OX16, OX17, OX25,OX26, OX27 and NN13, will be able to have their female cats spayed at participating vets for the discounted price.

Cherwell Cat Protection League neuter program NNL-181022-134251001

Julie Andrews, neutering officer of the branch, said: “Cats Protection knows how important it is for the health of a female cat to be spayed.

“As well as protecting the welfare of the cat, this procedure also prevents unwanted kittens leading to abandoned and unwanted animals.”

Participating Banbury veterinary clinics are the Banbury branch of Vets4Pets located in the Pets at Home store on Banbury Cross Retail Park and Hawthorne Lodge Veterinary Practice and West Bar Veterinary Surgery, both on Banbury’s West Bar Street.

The promotion runs from Thursday, November 1 until Friday, November 16 and cat owners should contact participating vet clinics directly for an appointment.

The Cherwell branch of CPA rescues and re-homes unwanted cats and kittens in the Banbury area and supports the neutering of all cats over the age of four months.

Call 07595 207059 for more information.