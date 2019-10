The winning numbers drawn on Friday for the BUFC Community Lottery are. . .

. . . 7, 15 and 19.

There were no winners so the estimated jackpot for the November 1 draw is £700.

The numbers were drawn out by Kevin Preedy, witnessed by Mark Allitt, Ryan Jones and Colin Wickens.

Tickets are just £1 from participating retailers or from BUFC the stall in Castle Quay.

Money raised go towards the club's community projects and the Keep the Horton campaign group.