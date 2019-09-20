Banbury United lottery result

This week's winning numbers for the Banbury United Football Club's Community Lottery are . . . . .

12, 10 and 9

The draw was undertaken by Roger Davis and witnessed by Mark Allitt, Paul Duester, Ricky Rea Junior and Kevin Preedy.

Jamie Wright was announced as the holder of the single winning ticket and takes away £363.36.

Tickets are just £1 and can be bought at participating retailers and the BUFC stall in Castle Quay. Proceeds support the club's out reach programs and the Keep the Horton campaign group.