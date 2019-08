This week's winning numbers are. . . . .

. . . 11, 8 and 12. There were no winners and it's now another rollover.

Next week's estimated jackpot will be £2,250, the biggest prize fund to date.

The draw was undertaken Ricky Rea Junior by and was witnessed by Mark Allitt, Kev Preedy, Ryan Jones and Ken Hopkins.

Tickets are £1 and available from participating retail outlets and the BUFC Lottery stall in Castle Quay.