Banbury United FC lottery result

The winning numbers in this week's BUFU Community Lottery are . . . .

. . .13, 17 and 20

Dewain Clarke and Mark Allitt

There were no winners of the Friday, August 9 draw so the jackpot of £335.04 will be rolled over to next week's draw on August 16 when a £700 jackpot is predicted.

This week's numbers were drawn by BUFC board member and BUFC youth chairman Dewain Clarke.

The draw was witnessed by Mark Allitt, Kevin Preedy, Ricky Rea Junior, Pete English and Roger Davis.

Tickets cost just £1 with sales supporting the club's out reach programs and the Keep the Horton Hospital Group.