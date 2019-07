The draw has been made and tonight's winning numbers are. . ..

Numbers 1, 6 and 18 were randomly drawn meaning next week's draw will be another rollver week. The anticipated jackpot for the July 19 draw is £1500.

Banbury Fc's Mark Allitt and Stuart Green of Puritans Radio

Tickets can be bought at participating stores and the Banbury FC stall in Castle Quay.

Money goes to the Keep the Horton campaign group and the club's out reach programs.