This weeks winning numbers are . . . . .

. . . . 4, 10 and 6. There were no winning tickets and therefore the prize will rollover for a third week.

They were drawn by Kevin Healey and witnessed by Mark Allitt, Ricky Rea Junior, and Kevin Preedy.

The estimated jackpot for the October 18 draw will £1,600.

Tickets are just £1 and are available from participating retailers and the BUFC stall in Castle Quay.