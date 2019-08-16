Banbury United Community Lottery draw

This weeks winning number for the roll over jackpot are. . .

3, 4 and 19

BUFC Community Lottery

There were no winners so the prize pot of £736.80 goes into another rollover week!.

Today's draw was undertaken by Mark Allitt and Kevin Preedy, witnessed by Ricky Rea Jnr, Ian Gentles and Ryan Jones.

Next Friday's estimated jackpot is over £1000.

Tickets are just £1 from selected retailers or the Banbury United Lottery stand in Castle Quay.

Funds go towards the club's outreach community programs and to the Keep The Horton Campaign group.