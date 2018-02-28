Banbury trampoline club shows off new rig to MP

Trampolinists at a club in Banbury of all abilities showed off a new bungee rig and their bouncing skills to the MP on Friday (February 23).

Victoria Prentis MP visited Ricochet Trampolining Club to see first-hand the work they do with disabled members, helped by the new piece of equipment.

Tom Grant, who is blind, demonstrated how the rig works to the North Oxfordshire MP, which allows him to bounce more securely before moving on to learning flips as he improves.

While Michael Bunyan had to stop himself from hitting the ceiling as he displayed some of his tricks as one of the club's best competitors, despite having ADHD.

Mrs Prentis said: "I am really impressed, trampolining is for everyone which Tom shows and it's great that people of all abilities can have a go."

Tom said he gave the rig a '100 out of 10', which fellow club member Harry Timms also used to demonstrate flips with a different harness, much to everyone's amazement.