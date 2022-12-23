Banbury traffic wardens trained to help people who feel threatened or unsafe

Conduent Transportation traffic wardens receiving their Ask for Angela training.

Conduent Transportation, the county council's street parking contractor, has trained the country's first enforcement officers in the "Ask for Angela" campaign, which aims to assist vulnerable people in dangerous or uncomfortable situations.

Cllr Jenny Hannaby, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for community services and safety, said: "This is an incredibly worthwhile initiative, and we are delighted to be trialling it first in Oxfordshire. Conduent and their officers are pioneering a new approach, which we hope will make our streets safer for everyone."

The idea behind the initiative, which started in the hospitality industry, is that anybody who feels in danger or threatened can approach a traffic warden and ask for Angela.

This phrase, ‘Angela’ indicates that they require help, and a trained member of staff will look after them, either through reuniting them with a friend, arranging a taxi, or calling security or the police.

The traffic wardens have been trained on recognising vulnerability and their responsibilities towards the public during their shifts. The aim is for officers to be an additional point of contact for those who feel unsafe.

Parking enforcement officer, Roberta Santos, said: "The training helped me to identify a person in a vulnerable situation, or someone who does not appear comfortable. After this training, I am confident in my ability to help a person in need."

Thames Valley Police Assistant Chief Constable, Katy Barrow-Grint, said: “Protecting vulnerable people is a priority for Thames Valley Police and partnership working is key to achieving this.