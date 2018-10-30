Banbury Town councillor monthly drop in session this weekend

Banbury residents will be able to discuss matters they care about during the monthly town councillor drop-in session this Saturday, November 3.

The drop-in session enables voters to meet councillors, ask questions, discuss problems and express opinions on town matters.

Cllr Tony Mepham

This month councillors Tony Mepham, Calthorpe South (Con) and Surinder Dhesi, Neithrop North (Lab) will be on hand to help people with their enquiries.

The town hall will be open from 10am to midday and all conversations will be confidential.

Appointments are not necessary, residents can just turn up on the day.

Drop-in sessions take place every first Saturday of the month except in January and August with councillors taking turns to meet the public.