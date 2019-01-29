Banbury Town Councillor meet and greet

Banbury residents will be able to discuss any issues concerning them at this months town councillor drop-in session.

The drop-in session, on Saturday, February 2, between 10am and noon, enables town voters to meet councillors, ask questions, discuss problems and express opinions on town matters.

Cllr Sean Woodcock, Labour

Town councillors Nick Harrison, Conservative, representing Calthorpe North and Sean Woodcock, Labour, representing Ruscote, will be in the town hall to help people with their enquiries.

Appointments are not necessary, residents can just turn up on the day, and all conversations will be confidential.

Drop-in sessions take place every first Saturday of the month except in January and August with councillors taking turns to meet the public.