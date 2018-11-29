Banbury town councillor drop in session

It’s that time of the month again when residents can ask questions, discuss problems and express opinions on town matters to town councillors during the monthly councillor drop in session.

This Saturday, December 1, Labour Town Councillor Steve Kilsby, representing Park Road, and Conservative Town Councillor Tina Wren, representing Easington North, will be available at the town hall between 10am and noon.

Cllr Tina Wren

Appointments are not necessary, residents can just turn up on the day.

Drop-in sessions take place every first Saturday of the month except in January and August with councillors taking turns to meet the public.