Banbury teen aiming for a dramatic break

A teenage student from Banbury will be following in the footsteps of stars of the stage and screen when he takes part in a Festival of Contemporary Theatre at one of the UK’s most prestigious performing arts schools.

Will Bee, 16, will be performing in Six on Six Contemporary Theatre Festival between March 4 and 12 at the prestigious Tring Park School for the Performing Arts, just outside Aylesbury.

Banbury acting student Will Bee NNL-190214-111950001

Will is a student on the Sixth Form Acting Course, whose alumni include Daisy Ridley of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi fame.

Will said: “It is a wonderful and creative environment where students have the freedom to build themselves not only as performers but as people. Classes start early in the morning where students in the sixth form, will attend their A-level classes, where again we receive a lot of support from the academic teachers.

“We then attend our vocational courses in the afternoons. On the acting course we receive dance and singing lessons as well as a wide variety of acting classes from specialist teachers.”

Will will be starring in Muswell Hill by Torben Betts which takes place during one night in January 2010 set against the juxtaposition of an earthquake in Haiti and the first world problems of London life.

Will said: “The character that I am playing is called Tony, he is somewhat the odd one out of the cast, as he is far older, being 60 with everyone else being between 20 and 35.

“The other characters take a particular disliking to Tony, as he appears to be taking advantage of a far younger 21-year-old girl.”

Will’s performance is on March 7 and preparations are well underway.

Will said: “We have been preparing for this play over the past two months. A lot of our process has involved strong and in-depth character work, using exercises such as role playing and hot seating to build the character and then learn to live as that character.

“I have worked heavily on Tony’s physicality and speech patterns in order to sound like a far older man.”

The former Sibford School student, added: “Upon leaving Tring Park, I am hoping to move on to drama school, or, with luck, move straight into acting professionally.”