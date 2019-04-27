Banbury store shows support

BANBURY’S British Home Store branch has raised £300 for the children’s charity NSPCC.

Staff at the store took part in an Easter extravaganza by carrying out a range of fundraising activities including collections, raffles, and a fancy dress day. In total, BHS stores across the UK raised more than £68,000 over the Easter weekend.

Emma Taylor, NSPCC corporate fundraising manager, said: “BHS have been fantastic supporters and staff are always keen to get stuck in to fundraising activities.

“It is a testament to their commitment and the generosity of their customers that they continue to raise so much for the NSPCC.”