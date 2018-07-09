Banbury stop for 282-mile bike ride in memory of Jo Cox MP

Banbury will be one of the stops for the third annual bike ride from Yorkshire to London in memory of murdered MP Jo Cox later this month.

The Jo Cox Way will be passing through south Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire during the third and fourth stages of its 282-mile journey from the former Labour MP's West Yorkshire constituency to Bankside.

Jo’s sister, Kim Leadbeater, will for the first time be cycling the entire route of the five-day ride designed to highlight the resilience of communities that have been struck by acts of terror and raise awareness of groups across the country who work tirelessly to bring people together.

The ride also raises the profile of the Jo Cox Foundation, a charity set up to advance the causes championed by Jo, and the More in Common movement.

Kim said: “The bike ride is an opportunity to focus on the resilience of communities when horrific things happen such as Jo's murder, the terror attack at London's Borough Market and the tragedy at Grenfell Tower.

"These horrendous circumstances have a way of making people pull together to work for the common good.”

The Jo Cox Way begins in the late MP’s Batley and Spen constituency on Wednesday, July 25, when the group of amateur cyclists sets off from Princess Mary Stadium, Cleckheaton.

On Friday, July 27, the riders will travel 66 miles from Leicestershire to Banbury via several Northants villages including Eydon, Farthinghoe and King's Sutton before heading up the A4260 through Bodicote to the Best Western Banbury House Hotel - view the route here.

As the cyclists head off for Uxbridge, Middlesex, at 9am the following morning (Saturday, July 28), the public is invited to show support by cheering them on their way or jumping on their bikes to pedal alongside for a while or even the rest of the journey.

Day four’s 70-mile route passes back through Bodicote, King's Sutton and Charlton, heading east towards Buckingham - view the route here.

The ride's arrival at Bankside will see the cyclists greeted by members of community support groups, including those from Grenfell Tower and Borough Market.

For more information, visit facebook.com/thejocoxway. Sign up to ride the route from Banbury to Uxbridge – or part of it – here. Donations can be made here.