Banbury stamp appeal for charity passes 190,000 donations

Organisers of an appeal for used stamps to support charities thanked its supporters after surpassing 190,000 donations.

The Banbury Used Stamp Appeal sees residents and businesses donate stamps which are sorted by volunteers before being given to Oxfam and Leukaemia Care to sell.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints manages the project and bishop Des Waddington said: “Such a simple act of kindness can have a great impact on the lives of those charities we are helping.

“Our young people really enjoy processing the stamps and find it to be great fun and an opportunity to socialise with each other.”

After the stamps are received, members of the church and their friends process the stamps prior to them being donated to the charities. This involves cutting off excess paper, separating into UK or overseas and counting them into batches of 500.

Members of the public can drop off their used stamps at The Artery in Parsons Street.

Shop owner Barry Whitehead said: “It’s great to see that as word spreads that we are collecting stamps, more and more are being dropped off here at the shop.”

Bishop Waddington added: “This is a really worthwhile project and I would thank all the individuals, schools and businesses in the Banbury area who have contributed and we look forward to hitting 200,000 stamps very soon!”