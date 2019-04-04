Banbury spring clean a success

The spring clean, part of the Great British Spring Clean campaign targeted several Banbury areas clearing bag fulls of rubbish from the town.

On March 30 over 20 volunteers joined up to half a million others across the UK to come together for 90 minutes of litter picking.

Cherwell District Council collected the bags after the successful clean up operation

Four areas of Banbury were targeted; People's Park, Broughton Road, Bath Road and Horse Fair with over 20 bags of rubbish being collected.

During last year's campaign around 370,000 #LitterHeroes collected more than 630,000 bags of rubbish across the country.