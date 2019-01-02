Banbury snow warden training day announced

As the cold weather edges closer, Banbury Town council have announced the first snow warden training day of the year.

The snow warden scheme sees individual or company volunteers organise the gritting of roads and pavements in their area of town.

Banbury Cross in the snow NNL-171112-110605001

The scheme has been running since 2013 and has trained over 100 wardens in that time. All equipment needed is supplied by the town council, including training which will be held at Banbury’s Merton Street Mosque on Saturday, January 5 between 10am and 11am.

Cllr Kieron Mallon, leader of the town council, said: “Snow wardens are valued members of the community. They keep roads, pavements and footpaths safer for everyone throughout the winter, particularly elderly and vulnerable residents who cannot help.

“Wardens help keep the town moving at times when snow and ice could restrict travel to and from work, schools and shops. Businesses can do their bit by gritting outside their places of work.”

Interested persons should contact Mike Hall at Banbury Town Council on snowwarden@banbury.gov.uk or telephone 01295 250340 or just turn up to the training day.