Banbury slimmers meet pop idol

The team, who run Slimming World groups in Banbury, got a chance to meet and greet singer and TV presenter Peter Andre when he co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards held in Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

The Mysterious Girl singer has previously supported the weight loss group’s Big Slimming World Clothes Throw campaign earlier in the year.

Consultant Deanne Moses-Wright said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our members. Throughout 2017 they have lost fantastic amounts of weight, with many of them hitting their target weights, improving their health and boosting their confidence.

“Cuddling up to Peter was a real treat. He was bowled over by the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives and it reminded us what important and privileged roles we have as Consultants.

“Now we’re heading into 2018 super motivated to support even more people in Banbury.”

Mr Andre said: “It was an honour to be invited to present the Slimming World Awards. I met so many incredible people who had lost amazing amounts of weight and transformed themselves – inside and out. While each of them were inspirational in their own special way, the one thing they all had in common was how much they felt they owed to their ‘Slimming World family’.”