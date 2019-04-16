Banbury Sikhs donate Easter eggs to disabled children's charity for Vaisakhi

Sikhs from Banbury donated around 100 Easter eggs and presents to the children at Let's Play Project in Twyford as they celebrated their own religious festival.

The festival of Vaisakhi marks the birthday of the Sikh nation in 1699 and the creation of the Khalsa, the collective of initiated Sikhs.

Charity is a big part of the celebrations for Vaisakhi, which was on Sunday (April 14), so Sikhs from Banbury decided to collect Easter eggs for the charity which provides play sessions for disabled children.

Rotarian and councillor, Surinder Dhesi, was part of the commemoration and presentation on Wednesday (April 10).

“Helping others in need and seeing beyond differences is the message of Vaisakhi so helping to bring smiles to children in the local area with Easter eggs and presents is great way of celebrating Vaisakhi," she said.