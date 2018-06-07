Banbury Show: Have a go at becoming an on-call firefighter

Aspiring firefighters will have the chance to test themselves and chat to experienced crew members at Banbury and District Show on Sunday.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Have A Go Day will give anyone interested in joining the opportunity to talk to firefighters, try the ‘fire fit’ practical assessment and find out more about the recruitment process.

Watch Manager Mark O’Connor said: “Our on-call firefighters are the backbone of Oxfordshire’s Fire and Rescue Service and the Have A Go days are a great way for anyone who is considering applying to find out more about the role, please come down to say hello.”

There will also be a cadet display, information about the fire service and the road safety team will be providing important information.

For more information email fire.recruitment@oxfordshire.gov.uk.

The Banbury Show is free admission and will run from 10.30am to 4.30pm, with sparring knights, daredevil motorcyclists and parading dogs also to see.