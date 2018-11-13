Banbury shoebox campaign begins in earnest

Donations of shoeboxes filled with gifts for children overseas have begun in earnest across Banbury.

Operation Christmas Child collections centres opened on November 1, with volunteers ready to start processing them next week.

Regional manager for the project, Trish Ellse, said: “[Last year] we saw 2,330 shoebox gifts donated from across the Banbury area and we’re immensely grateful.

“These gifts are often the only gift that the child will ever receive. I want to thank everyone who took part in 2017 and who is taking part in 2018.

“You are a part of sharing great joy with millions and it all begins with your kindness and generosity.”

Shoeboxes can be donated around the town and new volunteers are welcome to join the team at The People’s Church between 9am and 2pm from November 12 to 29.

For more information, call Eunice Harradine on 07710 483902.