Banbury schoolgirl wins logo competition for safeguarding group

A Banbury schoolgirl was presented with an award by police after beating competition from across Cherwell district to design a logo for a safeguarding group.

Thames Valley Police set a challenge to schools across the district to create a new logo for Safeguarding Children In Banbury.

Logo competition judges Cllr Kieron Mallon and MP Victoria Prentis with Inspector John Batty. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-181001-164832001

Ysabella Mistula, a pupil at Blessed George Napier Catholic School, was visited by Superintendent Mark Johns after winning the contest and given a certificate.

The safeguarding group is made up of primary and secondary schools, locality and community support service teams, police and other partner agencies.

Its aim is to get schools to work collaboratively to identify and deliver suitable content on priorities such as child sexual exploitation across all schools at the same time.

The logo entries were judged by North Oxfordshire MP Victoria Prentis, Cllr Kieron Mallon and Supt Johns at Banbury police station and after much deliberation a winner and two runners up were selected.

The new logo for the Safeguarding Children In Banbury group, designed by Ysabella Mistula. Photo: Thames Valley Police NNL-181001-164822001

A police spokesman congratulated everyone who entered the competition.