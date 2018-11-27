Banbury schoolgirl wins competition to design MP’s Christmas card

A Banbury schoolgirl’s design will be used by the MP for her official Christmas cards this year, which are sent to hundreds of people across the country.

Blanka Preweda, aged eight, from Queensway Primary School, was chosen as the winner of Victoria Prentis’ annual Christmas card competition.

The design of Blanka Preweda, eight, from Queensway Primary School, which will be on Victoria Prentis' Christmas cards this year NNL-181127-163811001

The theme for this year’s competition, which was open for all primary school aged children, was ‘nativity animals’.

Children were encouraged to be as creative as possible within the theme and Blanka’s entry featured a nativity donkey watching over baby Jesus in his manger.

The winning design will be printed on the front of the north Oxfordshire MP’s Christmas cards and the designs of the three runners up – Nayana De Carvalko, aged six; Maya Andrews, aged eight; and Wiktoria Sobocinska, aged nine – will also feature on the back.

Mrs Prentis said: “I would like to thank all the primary schools in north Oxfordshire who took part.

“I received hundreds of brilliant entries this year, which made picking one very hard.

“However, I am thrilled to announce that this year’s winner is Blanka Preweda, aged eight, from Queensway Primary School.

“I look forward to meeting her shortly to congratulate her in person.”