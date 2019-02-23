Banbury school girl excited for reading date with hero David Walliams

A seven-year-old school girl is looking forward to meeting her literary hero – David Walliams.

Siena Steadman, who goes to Bishop Loveday School, Bodicote, is one of 12 children from around the country who will meet the children’s author, ask him their own questions and have their picture taken with him for the Radio Times.

Siena Steadman's letter to David Walliams NNL-190219-164617001

Mum Clare said: “Bishop Loveday launched a new library and set an entire school homework challenge for pupils to contact their favourite author to see if they would get a reply.

“Siena has just started reading David Walliams’ books and he is her favourite author.

“By complete chance, at around the same time, we spotted that David Walliams and Radio Times had just launched a competition for anyone over six years old to email with their questions.

“Siena decided to think of all the questions she would like to ask him, which lead to us writing a question related to every book he has written,” she said.

Siena Steadman and David Walliams books NNL-190219-165503001

“We were having so much fun between us we drew the front cover of every book.”

The question chosen as one of the winning entries, and which Siena will ask the author on Monday, is ‘What are you scared of?’

Mrs Steadman said reading Walliams’ books has significantly improved her daughter’s reading skills.

“It has really got her passionate about books and she is bursting with excitement about being picked to meet David Walliams.

“We are now keeping our fingers crossed that we may be on his radar and that we can be added to the list for a school visit.”