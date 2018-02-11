Banbury salon reaches out to help victims of domestic abuse

Women who have fled abusive relationships were given a Christmas treat by a Banbury hair salon.

Toni and Guy opened on a Sunday in December to give the women free haircut and beauty treatments.

The project was the brainchild of assistant manager Neil Gogoi, who took up the challenge set by his boss Hitesh Ravrani to ‘give something back’.

A police officer client put Neil in touch with Elaine Montgomery of A2 Dominion Housing which runs a domestic abuse service.

Elaine said: “These women often come to us with nothing, except their children, and a legacy of distress which we seek to heal.

“Hitesh and his team at Toni and Guy are doing more than making our clients look and feel beautiful; they give them self-worth.

“We are eager to continue this generous relationship so our clients look and sound confident on their day in court, at a job interview and more.”

Hitesh said Toni and Guy pledges to continue to support these women, helping them and boosting their confidence as they face court dates, legal hearings and job interviews.

Banbury Women’s Refuge welcomes donations, both cash and food, clothes and other necessities. Donations may be left at Toni and Guy Banbury.

A2 Dominion offers support for victims suffering or fleeing domestic abuse in Oxfordshire, call the helpline on 0800 731 0055 for more information.