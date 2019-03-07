Banbury’s youngest swimmers give the gift of imagination on World Book Day

In an effort to support the Horton Hospital's youngest patients on World Book Day, Banbury's Water Babies Bucks and Beds opted for a charitable approach.

For the past week the swimming school has encouraged their little swimmers to bring in a pre-loved book from home, to be donated to the children being treated within the hospital.

Horton Hospital donation

With the help of mums, dads, grandparents and friends, a tonne of books were collected pool-side, at Frank Wise School and Sibford School. Once all donations were collected, Water Babies owner Tamsin Brewis and her team hand-delivered the tomes to the medical team at the Horton, to be handed out to children staying on the various specialist wards.

Tamsin, who has owned and operated the swim-school for almost fifteen years, was keen to give back to the NHS as many of the children she has taught have relied on the care administered by the specialists at the Horton.

She said: “The work done by the incredible staff is nothing short of fantastic so we’re happy to support in any way that we can.

“Many of the children staying on the Children’s Ward are going through a really scary time. Reaching for book is a great way to escape the uncertainty of being away from home, whether they are the patient, or perhaps visiting an unwell sibling or loved one.

"We hope our donations put a smile on the faces of some local children who might really need the escape.

She added: “Thank you to all of the children who donated so many lovely books. It’s so wonderful to see just how much our families are willing to support others in their time of need – we’re hoping we can repeat these collections again next year.”

Zoe Butler, Children’s Ward manager at the Horton said: “It’s so kind of Tamsin to think of us. With so many children passing through the ward every week and funding limited, unfortunately resources like reading materials often slip down the list.

"Most of the books will be kept on the Children’s Ward, so the patients can enjoy them whilst undergoing their various treatments, but the rest will be given to the other departments of the hospital such as A & E and the outpatients ward. We’re even hoping to give some away, as gifts.

"Thank you, Water Babies, for this thoughtful good deed.”