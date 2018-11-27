Banbury’s Tibbetts Angels need your help

The Tibbetts Angels are back bringing good cheer to Banbury charities and need the help of Banbury locals and businesses to make the magic happen.

Last year they distributed over 120 boxes to local charities filled with goodies for adults, teenagers and children. This year they want to do even better.

Will the Angels beat last years total?

All residents need to do is collect a number of items for those in need, and help make their Christmas that bit better.

Items can include;

• Hats, gloves, scarves and warm socks,

• Coloring and puzzle books, pens, crayons and other stationary,

• Shower gel, bath and lotion sets, deodorants – non-aerosol, shaving foam sets, toothbrushes, hair brushes and combs, hair accessories,

• Festive table napkins and Christmas crackers,

• Gifts such as costume jewellery, games, toys and books.

Tibbetts will be accepting donations at their Beaumont Road headquarters until Friday, November 30.

Arrangements can be made for larger donations by calling Tibbett Angel Becky on 01295 257010.

For more information contact Tibbetts Group marketing manager Claire Connor on 01295 257563 or email Claire.connor@tibbettsgroup.co.uk.