Banbury’s Sunshine Centre rescues Christmas toy appeal

A Christmas toy appeal in danger of being shelved has been saved at the last minute, meaning that children in Banbury who wouldn’t normally receive presents will wake up on Christmas Day to find parcels at their bedsides.

It was thought the Mayor’s Annual Toy Appeal would not take place due to the closure of children’s centres that distributed the toys, but the Sunshine Centre has come to the rescue.

Banbury Mayor, Cllr Shaida Hussain

The appeal will run all next week from Monday, November 26 until Friday, November 30.

Mayor Shaida Hussain is asking residents to donate toys for parents who cannot afford to buy presents for their children at a ‘giving’ time of the year.

Cllr Hussain said: “Some families in Banbury, for various reasons, have no money to spend on presents for their children, and cannot, therefore, make Christmas Day the special occasion that others take for granted.

“Over many years, generous people in Banbury and the surrounding area have come forward to help those families.

“Once again this year the appeal is important to those who cannot give their children a ‘real’ Christmas.”

Toys, which can be new, or second hand in excellent condition, can be donated at Banbury Town Hall between 9am and 4pm Monday to Thursday, and from 9am to midday on the Friday during appeal week.

The toys should be suitable for boys and girls aged from baby to teenager.

Cllr Hussain added: “I am grateful to the Sunshine Centre for stepping in. Their co-operation means the appeal can go ahead after it seemed it would be cancelled.”