Banbury’s Sunshine Centre becomes HQ for new homelessness prevention course

An innovative new course is giving people who have lost their home, or who are at risk of becoming homeless, the skills and confidence to help them to keep a roof over their heads.

The course, ‘Roof over my head’ began on October 31 and is being supported by Cherwell District Council.

The inaugural course is comprised of 10 participants, who have all been affected by homelessness, and will run for six weeks at Banbury’s Sunshine Centre on Edmunds Road.

Cllr John Donaldson, lead member for housing, said: “This course is an investment in the people at the sharp end of the housing shortage at a time when they can feel very low in confidence.

“It’s important we let people know about their housing rights, what help is on offer and prepare them for their future tenancy.

He added: “We greatly appreciate the enthusiasm that the Sunshine Centre and the tutor have shown in making the course happen. If it’s a success we will look to continue with more courses next year.”

The course is designed to give people advice on how to maximise their income, help them to deal with changes to their benefits and access training and employment in the future. It is being funded through the European Social Fund,

Guest speakers will provide information on how to manage a household budget and Sarah Edwards, a university lecturer who is delivering the course will be offering personal development coaching sessions.

If you or someone you know is experiencing housing issues please contact our Housing Options Team on 01295 753751 or email homelessreferrals@cherwell-dc.gov.uk.