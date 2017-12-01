Banbury’s ‘Rock and Roll’ mayor to be honoured tomorrow

One of Banbury’s best loved former mayors will be commemorated tomorrow with a road named in his honour.

Cherwell District Council chairman Cllr Maurice Billington and Cllr Chris Heath together with Banbury Rise developer Bloor and local residents will commemorate the late George Parish with a ribbon-cutting ceremony unveiling the new George Parish Road.

The new road is located on Banbury Rise estate and its naming comes just over a year after the former mayor passed away.

Cllr Billington said: “We are very proud to be opening George Parish Road along with our partners. We could not choose a better name to mark this new area with Banbury’s local history.

“George Parish deserved to be recognised as ‘People’s Champion’ having served as a Labour district councillor for more than 20 years and everyone in Banbury felt an immense sense of loss at his passing last year.

He added: “He dedicated his life to public service, campaigning in several occasions to defend the Horton as a fully functional district general hospital.”

Mr Parish was widely known for his dedication to public service, as a Labour district and town councillor, as a shop steward at General Foods and most famously as the leader of the campaign to save the Horton as a fully functional district general hospital.

He was Banbury town mayor in 1995 to 1996 when he earned the nickname ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Mayor’ after his themed fundraising ball.

He was co-opted to the newly formed town council in 2002, resigning in 2014.

He was also chairman of Cherwell District Council from 2010 to 2011 and was made an Honorary Burgess, Banbury’s highest honour, in 2014.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 11am on Saturday, December, 2 at George Parish Road in Banbury Rise, Banbury, OX16 OFN.